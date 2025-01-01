Menu
Awards and nominations of The Matrix 1999

Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Oscars Cheer Moment
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Movie
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
 Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
