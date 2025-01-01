Menu
Awards and nominations of Saving Private Ryan 1998

Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Special Effects
Winner
Best Special Effects
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
