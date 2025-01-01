Menu
Films
Saving Private Ryan
Saving Private Ryan Awards
Awards and nominations of Saving Private Ryan 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Special Effects
Winner
Best Special Effects
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
