Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Schindler's List
Schindler's List Awards
Awards and nominations of Schindler's List 1993
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Score
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Make Up Artist
Nominee
Best Make Up Artist
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree