Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Roman Holiday Roman Holiday Awards

Awards and nominations of Roman Holiday 1953

Tickets
Academy Awards, USA 1954 Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1954 Golden Globes, USA 1954
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1954 BAFTA Awards 1954
Best British Actress
Winner
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
 Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
 Best Film from any Source
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1953 Venice Film Festival 1953
Golden Lion
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more