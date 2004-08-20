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Poster of Going the Distance
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Going the Distance
5.8

Going the Distance

, 2004
Going the Distance
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Going the Distance
5.8

Cast

Christopher Jacot
Nick
Shawn Roberts
Shawn Roberts
Tyler
Katheryn Winnick
Katheryn Winnick
Trish
Jason Priestley
Jason Priestley
Miles Meadows
Matt Frewer
Matt Frewer
Farmer Joseph
Avril Lavigne
Joanne Kelly
Sasha
Ryan Belleville
Ryan Belleville
Dime
Mayko Nguyen
Mayko Nguyen
Jill
August Schellenberg
Emile
Jackie Burroughs
Mother Libby
Director Mark Griffiths
Writer Eric Goodman, Kelly Senecal
Composer Patric Caird
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 20 August 2004
Release date
11 August 2005 Russia Lizard
11 August 2005 Belarus
20 August 2004 Canada
11 August 2005 Kazakhstan
11 August 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,752,950
Production Alliance Atlantis, Brightlight Pictures, Chum City
Also known as
Going the Distance, Con un pie en la calle, Canadian Pie, Com o Pé na Estrada, Get On, Hé, haver, nyomd a verdát!, Jazda na maksa, La grande débandade, Much Music Movie, National Lampoon's Going the Distance, Recorriendo el camino, Road Party, Vado, vedo... vengo! Un viaggio tutte curve, Держись до конца, Тримайся до кінця, 走向遠方

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 27 August 2024

Quotes

[the farmer's sexy daughter, Josephine, crawls under the dining table and begins giving Dime a blowjob by surprise]
Mother Libby This darling young man has volunteered to say grace.
Farmer Joseph Go ahead, son.
Dime [struggling] Uh. Dear lord... thank you for giving us such a, succulent, meal. Bless us, and please forgive us for anything that we've done... or are doing right now. Do it, don't stop loving us, don't stop baby, please, don't stop. Uhh... And let us... swallow our sins and... oh... oh, Christ... OH, CHRIST! Praise Jesus!
Farmer Joseph Praise Jesus. Feels good don' it... how a good prayer leaves ya drained. OK, let's eat! Pass the meat!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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