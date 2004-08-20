[the farmer's sexy daughter, Josephine, crawls under the dining table and begins giving Dime a blowjob by surprise]

Mother Libby This darling young man has volunteered to say grace.

Farmer Joseph Go ahead, son.

Dime [struggling] Uh. Dear lord... thank you for giving us such a, succulent, meal. Bless us, and please forgive us for anything that we've done... or are doing right now. Do it, don't stop loving us, don't stop baby, please, don't stop. Uhh... And let us... swallow our sins and... oh... oh, Christ... OH, CHRIST! Praise Jesus!