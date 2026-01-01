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Filmography
Shawn Roberts
Shawn Roberts
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shawn Roberts
Shawn Roberts
Shawn Roberts
Date of Birth
2 April 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Nikita
(1997)
7.0
The Tomorrow People
(2013)
6.9
Jumper
(2008)
Filmography
3.4
Campton Manor
Campton Manor
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, Canada
6.8
Pretty Hard Cases
Comedy, Action, Crime
2021, Canada
4.4
Defining Moments
Defining Moments
Comedy
2021, Canada
5.1
Tainted
Tainted
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, Canada
6.6
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Watch trailer
3.6
Feed the Gods
Feed the Gods
Horror
2014, Canada
7
The Tomorrow People
Action, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
5.5
A Little Bit Zombie
A Little Bit Zombie
Comedy, Horror
2012, Canada
Watch trailer
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