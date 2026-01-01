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Shawn Roberts
Shawn Roberts Shawn Roberts
Kinoafisha Persons Shawn Roberts

Shawn Roberts

Shawn Roberts

Date of Birth
2 April 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Nikita 7.3
Nikita (1997)
The Tomorrow People 7.0
The Tomorrow People (2013)
Jumper 6.9
Jumper (2008)

Filmography

Campton Manor 3.4
Campton Manor Campton Manor
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, Canada
Pretty Hard Cases 6.8
Pretty Hard Cases
Comedy, Action, Crime 2021, Canada
Defining Moments 4.4
Defining Moments Defining Moments
Comedy 2021, Canada
Tainted 5.1
Tainted Tainted
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2020, Canada
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Watch trailer
Feed the Gods 3.6
Feed the Gods Feed the Gods
Horror 2014, Canada
The Tomorrow People 7
The Tomorrow People
Action, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
A Little Bit Zombie 5.5
A Little Bit Zombie A Little Bit Zombie
Comedy, Horror 2012, Canada
Watch trailer
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