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Katheryn Winnick
Katheryn Winnick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katheryn Winnick
Katheryn Winnick
Katheryn Winnick
Date of Birth
17 December 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director
Place of Birth
Etobicoke, Canada
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
light blue
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.2
Vikings
(2013)
7.5
Nikita
(2010)
Filmography
5.9
The Marksman
The Marksman
Action, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Flag Day
Flag Day
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Big Sky
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, USA
4.3
Speed Kills
Speed Kills
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2020, Puerto Rico / USA
4.9
Wander
Wander
Thriller
2020, Canada
6.4
Polar
Polar
Action, Crime
2019, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
The Dark Tower
The Dark Tower
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Western, Horror
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Geostorm
Geostorm
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
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Photos
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