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Katheryn Winnick 9 photos
Katheryn Winnick Katheryn Winnick
Kinoafisha Persons Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick

Date of Birth
17 December 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director
Place of Birth
Etobicoke, Canada
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
light blue
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
Vikings 8.2
Vikings (2013)
Nikita 7.5
Nikita (2010)

Filmography

The Marksman 5.9
The Marksman The Marksman
Action, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Flag Day 5.1
Flag Day Flag Day
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Big Sky 6.7
Big Sky
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, USA
Speed Kills 4.3
Speed Kills Speed Kills
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2020, Puerto Rico / USA
Wander 4.9
Wander Wander
Thriller 2020, Canada
Polar 6.4
Polar Polar
Action, Crime 2019, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
The Dark Tower 6.3
The Dark Tower The Dark Tower
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Western, Horror 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Geostorm 6.1
Geostorm Geostorm
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Show more

Photos

Кэтрин Уинник, Бескрайнее небо Кэтрин Уинник Кэтрин Уинник Кэтрин Уинник Кэтрин Уинник и Эмма Маккей Кэтрин Уинник Кэтрин Уинник Кэтрин Уинник, Полярный
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