Awards and nominations of Chaplin 1992

Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actor
Winner
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Make Up Artist
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1993 Moscow International Film Festival 1993
Golden St. George
Nominee
