ProductionNew Line Cinema, BenderSpink, Spring Creek Productions
Also known as
Monster-in-Law, Una suegra de cuidado, Das Schwiegermonster, Monster till svärmor, Si te casas... te mato, A Sogra, Anoppi on pahin, Anyád napja, Até que a Sogra nos Separe, Diabolská svokra, Kakia pethera, Koletislik ämm, La madre del novio, La mare del nuvi, Ma belle-mère est un monstre, Monstri dedamtili, Ne anyta, o monstras, Příšerná tchyně, Quel mostro di suocera, Sa mère ou moi !, Si te casas, ¡Te mato!, Soacra mea e o scorpie, Sposób na teściową, Sviger-monster, Svigermonster, Tašča, da te kap, Uma Sogra de Fugir, Vay kaynanam vay, Vīramāte vellamāte, Za sve je kriva svekrva, Κακιά πεθερά, Если свекровь-монстр, За све је крива свекрва, Свекървище, Якщо свекруха - монстр, ウエディング宣言, 野獸婆婆, A Sogra, Ett monster till svärmor, Моя свекровь - монстр, Monster in Law, Если свекровь - монстр, 퍼펙트 웨딩
Charlotte 'Charlie' CantiliniWhat color are my eyes?
Dr. Kevin FieldsWell, at first glance your eyes are brown. But when the light hits them, they change to amber. And if you look really close around the iris, the color is pure honey. But when you look into the sun, they almost look green. That's my favorite.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.