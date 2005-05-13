Well, at first glance your eyes are brown. But when the light hits them, they change to amber. And if you look really close around the iris, the color is pure honey. But when you look into the sun, they almost look green. That's my favorite.

Dr. Kevin Fields Well, at first glance your eyes are brown. But when the light hits them, they change to amber. And if you look really close around the iris, the color is pure honey. But when you look into the sun, they almost look green. That's my favorite.

What color are my eyes?

Charlotte 'Charlie' Cantilini What color are my eyes?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.