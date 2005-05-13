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Poster of Monster-in-Law
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Monster-in-Law
6.5

Monster-in-Law

, 2005
Monster-in-Law
Germany, USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Monster-in-Law
6.5

Cast

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Charlie
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Viola Fields
Michael Vartan
Dr. Kevin Fields
Will Arnett
Will Arnett
Kit
Monet Mazur
Monet Mazur
Fiona
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes
Ruby
Adam Scott
Adam Scott
Remy
Annie Parisse
Annie Parisse
Morgan
Elaine Stritch
Gertrude
Stephen Dunham
Dr. Paul Chamberlain
Director Robert Luketic
Writer Anya Kochoff
Composer David Newman, Rosey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 13 May 2005
World premiere 13 May 2005
Release date
14 July 2005 Russia КароПрокат 16+
14 July 2005 Belarus
13 May 2005 Brazil 14
22 June 2005 France TP
25 May 2005 Germany
13 May 2005 Great Britain
27 May 2005 Greece
7 October 2005 Italy
14 July 2005 Kazakhstan
22 July 2005 Lithuania
17 June 2005 Norway
21 July 2005 Portugal
20 October 2005 South Korea
16 September 2005 Spain
13 May 2005 USA
14 July 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $43,000,000
Worldwide Gross $155,457,327
Production New Line Cinema, BenderSpink, Spring Creek Productions
Also known as
Monster-in-Law, Una suegra de cuidado, Das Schwiegermonster, Monster till svärmor, Si te casas... te mato, A Sogra, Anoppi on pahin, Anyád napja, Até que a Sogra nos Separe, Diabolská svokra, Kakia pethera, Koletislik ämm, La madre del novio, La mare del nuvi, Ma belle-mère est un monstre, Monstri dedamtili, Ne anyta, o monstras, Příšerná tchyně, Quel mostro di suocera, Sa mère ou moi !, Si te casas, ¡Te mato!, Soacra mea e o scorpie, Sposób na teściową, Sviger-monster, Svigermonster, Tašča, da te kap, Uma Sogra de Fugir, Vay kaynanam vay, Vīramāte vellamāte, Za sve je kriva svekrva, Κακιά πεθερά, Если свекровь-монстр, За све је крива свекрва, Свекървище, Якщо свекруха - монстр, ウエディング宣言, 野獸婆婆, A Sogra, Ett monster till svärmor, Моя свекровь - монстр, Monster in Law, Если свекровь - монстр, 퍼펙트 웨딩

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 June 2024

Quotes

Charlotte 'Charlie' Cantilini What color are my eyes?
Dr. Kevin Fields Well, at first glance your eyes are brown. But when the light hits them, they change to amber. And if you look really close around the iris, the color is pure honey. But when you look into the sun, they almost look green. That's my favorite.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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