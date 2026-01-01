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Michael Vartan
Michael Vartan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Vartan
Michael Vartan
Michael Vartan
Date of Birth
27 November 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
Colombiana
(2011)
6.8
Rogue
(2007)
6.8
One Hour Photo
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Music
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2011
2008
2007
2005
2002
1999
1996
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
5.1
Within
Crawlspace
Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Nina
Nina
Biography, Drama, Music
2016, USA
6.9
Colombiana
Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller
2011, USA / France
Watch trailer
6.4
Jolene
Jolene
Drama
2008, USA
6.8
Rogue
Rogue
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Horror
2007, Australia
Watch trailer
6.5
Monster-in-Law
Monster-in-Law
Comedy, Romantic
2005, Germany / USA
6.8
One Hour Photo
One Hour Photo
Drama, Thriller
2002, USA
5.9
Never Been Kissed
Never Been Kissed
Comedy, Romantic
1999, USA
5
The Pallbearer
The Pallbearer
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1996, USA
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