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Michael Vartan Michael Vartan
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Vartan

Michael Vartan

Michael Vartan

Date of Birth
27 November 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Colombiana 6.9
Colombiana (2011)
Rogue 6.8
Rogue (2007)
One Hour Photo 6.8
One Hour Photo (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Within 5.1
Within Crawlspace
Thriller 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Nina 5.4
Nina Nina
Biography, Drama, Music 2016, USA
Colombiana 6.9
Colombiana Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller 2011, USA / France
Watch trailer
Jolene 6.4
Jolene Jolene
Drama 2008, USA
Rogue 6.8
Rogue Rogue
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Horror 2007, Australia
Watch trailer
Monster-in-Law 6.5
Monster-in-Law Monster-in-Law
Comedy, Romantic 2005, Germany / USA
One Hour Photo 6.8
One Hour Photo One Hour Photo
Drama, Thriller 2002, USA
Never Been Kissed 5.9
Never Been Kissed Never Been Kissed
Comedy, Romantic 1999, USA
The Pallbearer 5
The Pallbearer The Pallbearer
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1996, USA
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