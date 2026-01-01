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Alex van Warmerdam Alex van Warmerdam
Kinoafisha Persons Alex van Warmerdam

Alex van Warmerdam

Alex van Warmerdam

Date of Birth
14 August 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Last Days of Emma Blank 7.2
The Last Days of Emma Blank (2009)
Abel 6.9
Abel (1986)
Waiter 6.8
Waiter (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nr. 10 6.6
Nr. 10 Nr. 10
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi 2021, Belgium / Netherlands
Watch trailer
Schneider vs. Bax 6.6
Schneider vs. Bax Schneider vs. Bax
Thriller, Comedy 2015, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Borgman 6.1
Borgman Borgman
Thriller 2013, Netherlands
Watch trailer
The Last Days of Emma Blank 7.3
The Last Days of Emma Blank De laatste dagen van Emma Blank
Comedy, Drama 2009, Netherlands
Waiter 6.8
Waiter Ober
Comedy 2006, Netherlands / Belgium
Grimm 6.1
Grimm Grimm
Comedy, Drama 2003, Netherlands
Little Tony 6.4
Little Tony Kleine Teun
Drama, Comedy 1998, Netherlands
The Dress 6.6
The Dress The Dress
Comedy 1996, Netherlands
The Northerners 6.6
The Northerners Noorderlingen, De
Comedy 1992, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Abel 6.9
Abel Abel
Comedy 1986, Netherlands
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