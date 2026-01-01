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Alex van Warmerdam
Alex van Warmerdam
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex van Warmerdam
Alex van Warmerdam
Alex van Warmerdam
Date of Birth
14 August 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
The Last Days of Emma Blank
(2009)
6.9
Abel
(1986)
6.8
Waiter
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2015
2013
2009
2006
2003
1998
1996
1992
1986
All
10
Films
10
Director
10
Composer
5
Writer
10
Actor
8
Producer
4
6.6
Nr. 10
Nr. 10
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi
2021, Belgium / Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.6
Schneider vs. Bax
Schneider vs. Bax
Thriller, Comedy
2015, Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.1
Borgman
Borgman
Thriller
2013, Netherlands
Watch trailer
7.3
The Last Days of Emma Blank
De laatste dagen van Emma Blank
Comedy, Drama
2009, Netherlands
6.8
Waiter
Ober
Comedy
2006, Netherlands / Belgium
6.1
Grimm
Grimm
Comedy, Drama
2003, Netherlands
6.4
Little Tony
Kleine Teun
Drama, Comedy
1998, Netherlands
6.6
The Dress
The Dress
Comedy
1996, Netherlands
6.6
The Northerners
Noorderlingen, De
Comedy
1992, Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.9
Abel
Abel
Comedy
1986, Netherlands
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