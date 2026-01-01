Menu
Aleksey Bogachuk-Petukhov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Bogachuk-Petukhov
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.1
Plennitsa
(2013)
5.1
Za chuzhie grekhi
(2015)
4.6
Glavnyj
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2013
2007
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
4.6
Glavnyj
Drama, History
2015, Russia
5.1
Za chuzhie grekhi
Romantic
2015, Russia
6.1
Plennitsa
Thriller
2013, Russia / Ukraine
Zolotoy poloz
Fairy Tale, Family
2007, Russia
