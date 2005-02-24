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Poster of Things to Do Before You're 30
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Things to Do Before You're 30
5.3

Things to Do Before You're 30

, 2004
Things to Do Before You're 30
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Things to Do Before You're 30
5.3

Cast

Donna Alexander
Scott Chisholm
Charlie Cox
Charlie Cox
Emilia Fox
Emilia Fox
Kate
George Innes
Don
George Irving
George Irving
Dylan's Dad
Bruce McKinnon
Colin
Keira Malik
Jimi Mistry
Jimi Mistry
Dylan
Roger Morlidge
Billy
Danny Nussbaum
Johnny
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Vicky
Director Simon Shore
Writer Jean van de Velde, Mischa Alexander, Patrick Wilde
Composer Daniel Teper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 24 February 2005
Release date
24 February 2005 Russia Фильм Аккорд
24 February 2005 Belarus
2 June 2006 Great Britain
22 July 2005 Italy
24 February 2005 Kazakhstan
11 May 2005 Norway
24 February 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,642,366
Production First Choice Films 2004, Isle of Man Film, Momentum Pictures
Also known as
Things to Do Before You're 30, 30'undan Önce Yapmanız Gerekenler, Anemeloi kai oraioi, Coisas a Fazer Antes dos 30, Cosas que hacer antes de los 30, Cose da fare prima dei 30, Coses per fer abans dels trenta, You Don't Have to Say You Love Me, Направи го преди 30!, Успей сделать это до 30

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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