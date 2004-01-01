ProductionUniversal Pictures, StudioCanal, Working Title Films
Also known as
The Calcium Kid, A kalcium kölyök, Calcium kid, Kalsiumipoika, Kid puños de calcio, Meciul cel mare, Menino Cálcio - Um Lutador Duro na Queda, Mleczarz, Saka od bedaka, Vaikis iš kalcio, Το δυνατό παιδί, Млекарят, Парень из кальция, Хлопчик з кальцію, チャンピオン 明日へのタイトルマッチ, 小拳霸
JimmyI've drunk three pints of milk a day for as long as I can remember, and the benefits have been unbelievable. 'Cause of all the calcium, I've never had a filling or been knocked out. My bones are as hard as rock.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.