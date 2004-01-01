I've drunk three pints of milk a day for as long as I can remember, and the benefits have been unbelievable. 'Cause of all the calcium, I've never had a filling or been knocked out. My bones are as hard as rock.

Jimmy I've drunk three pints of milk a day for as long as I can remember, and the benefits have been unbelievable. 'Cause of all the calcium, I've never had a filling or been knocked out. My bones are as hard as rock.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.