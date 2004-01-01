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Poster of The Calcium Kid
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Calcium Kid
5.6

The Calcium Kid

, 2004
The Calcium Kid
Great Britain / Comedy, Sport / 18+
Poster of The Calcium Kid
5.6

Cast

Mark Heap
Mark Heap
Sebastian Gore-Brown
Michael Lerner
Michael Lerner
Artie Cohen
Michael Pena
Michael Pena
Jose Mendez
Julian Zapata
Jose's Entourage
Alejandro Ramirez
Jose's Entourage
Milton Hernandez
Jose's Entourage
Alberto Ramon
Jose's Entourage
Hector Trujillo
Jose's Entourage
John Correa
Jose's Entourage
Janier Morales Drado
Jose's Entourage
Director Alex de Rakoff
Writer Raymond Friel, Derek Boyle, Alex de Rakoff
Composer The Boilerhouse Boys
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 30 April 2004
World premiere 1 January 2004
Release date
30 April 2004 Great Britain
1 January 2004 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $109,202
Production Universal Pictures, StudioCanal, Working Title Films
Also known as
The Calcium Kid, A kalcium kölyök, Calcium kid, Kalsiumipoika, Kid puños de calcio, Meciul cel mare, Menino Cálcio - Um Lutador Duro na Queda, Mleczarz, Saka od bedaka, Vaikis iš kalcio, Το δυνατό παιδί, Млекарят, Парень из кальция, Хлопчик з кальцію, チャンピオン　明日へのタイトルマッチ, 小拳霸

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Jimmy I've drunk three pints of milk a day for as long as I can remember, and the benefits have been unbelievable. 'Cause of all the calcium, I've never had a filling or been knocked out. My bones are as hard as rock.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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