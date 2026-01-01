Menu
Kinoafisha Films MASH MASH Awards

Awards and nominations of MASH 1970

Academy Awards, USA 1971 Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1970 Cannes Film Festival 1970
Palme d'Or
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971 BAFTA Awards 1971
UN Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Sound Track
Nominee
 Best Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
