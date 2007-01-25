Terry [Paul and Gary are hiding in Terry's apartment] I know you're here, Paul. The doorman told me you just came in. Come out and I won't be mad.

Paul [sits up on the couch] Did you or did you not fuck a lumberjack by the name of Randy?

Terry That's none of your business.

Paul Is that a yes?

Terry I'm not answering that.

Paul Oh, for fuck's -- well, all right, well -- What, does he go to the gym alll the time, does he?

Terry What?

Paul [picks up a vase of flowers] From Randy?

[smashes the vase]

Paul I'm gonna rape you!

Gary [Gary steps out from behind the corner] Hi, Terry.

Terry Hi, Gary.

Gary He is not gonna rape you.

Terry That's a relief. How are you, Gary?