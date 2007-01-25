Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Good Night

The Good Night

The Good Night 18+
Synopsis

A former pop star who now writes commercial jingles for a living experiences a mid-life crisis.
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 25 January 2007
Release date
9 August 2007 Russia Централ Партнершип
9 August 2007 Belarus
8 February 2007 Germany
30 August 2007 Greece
9 August 2007 Kazakhstan
13 December 2007 Portugal
25 January 2007 USA
9 August 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $508,084
Production Good Night Productions, Inferno Distribution, Destination Films
Also known as
The Good Night, Az álomnő, Dobranoc, kochanie, Dulces sueños, Good Night, Head ööd, İyi Geceler, La chica de mis sueños, O Sonho Comanda a Vida, Oneira glyka, Saldžių sapnų, Sonhando Acordado, The good Night - Träum weiter..., Όνειρα γλυκά, На добраніч, Сладки сънища, Спокойной ночи, 恋愛上手になるために
Director
Jake Paltrow
Cast
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Terry [Paul and Gary are hiding in Terry's apartment] I know you're here, Paul. The doorman told me you just came in. Come out and I won't be mad.
Paul [sits up on the couch] Did you or did you not fuck a lumberjack by the name of Randy?
Terry That's none of your business.
Paul Is that a yes?
Terry I'm not answering that.
Paul Oh, for fuck's -- well, all right, well -- What, does he go to the gym alll the time, does he?
Terry What?
Paul [picks up a vase of flowers] From Randy?
[smashes the vase]
Paul I'm gonna rape you!
Gary [Gary steps out from behind the corner] Hi, Terry.
Terry Hi, Gary.
Gary He is not gonna rape you.
Terry That's a relief. How are you, Gary?
Gary I'm OK, thanks. I'm gonna just take him home.
Stills
