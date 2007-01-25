Terry
[Paul and Gary are hiding in Terry's apartment]
I know you're here, Paul. The doorman told me you just came in. Come out and I won't be mad.
Paul
[sits up on the couch]
Did you or did you not fuck a lumberjack by the name of Randy?
Terry
That's none of your business.
Paul
Is that a yes?
Terry
I'm not answering that.
Paul
Oh, for fuck's -- well, all right, well -- What, does he go to the gym alll the time, does he?
Terry
What?
Paul
[picks up a vase of flowers]
From Randy?
[smashes the vase]
Paul
I'm gonna rape you!
Gary
[Gary steps out from behind the corner]
Hi, Terry.
Terry
Hi, Gary.
Gary
He is not gonna rape you.
Terry
That's a relief. How are you, Gary?
Gary
I'm OK, thanks. I'm gonna just take him home.