Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Michael Clayton
Michael Clayton Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Clayton 2007
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree