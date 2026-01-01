Menu
Kinoafisha Films Michael Clayton Michael Clayton Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Clayton 2007

Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007 Venice Film Festival 2007
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
