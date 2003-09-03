Cast
Dawn Ford
Additional Voices
Dawn Ford
Additional Voices
Cast and Crew
Writer
Peter Svatek, Claude Scasso, Carlo Collodi
Composer
James Gelfand
Animated film details
Country
Canada / France / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2004
Online premiere
25 October 2011
World premiere
3 September 2003
Release date
|2 December 2004
|Russia
| RUSCICO
|
|2 December 2004
|Belarus
|
|
|29 July 2005
|Canada
|
|
|9 February 2005
|France
|
|
|10 November 2004
|Germany
|
|
|6 January 2006
|Italy
|
|
|2 December 2004
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|24 February 2006
|Poland
|
|
|7 July 2004
|Spain
|
|
|14 May 2004
|USA
|
|
|2 December 2004
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
G
Budget
$12,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,464,478
Production
Anima Kids, CinéGroupe, Filmax
Also known as
Pinocchio 3000, Pinocho 3000, P3K: Pinocho 3000, Pinocchio le robot, Pinocchio Robotul, Pinokio, przygoda w przyszłości, Pinokis 3000, Pinóquio 3000, Πινόκιο το ρομπότ, Пиноккио 3000, Піноккіо 3000, Pinocchio 3000 (2004), Pinocchio Reloaded, Pinocchio Le Petit Robot