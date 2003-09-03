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Poster of Pinocchio 3000
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Pinocchio 3000
4.5

Pinocchio 3000

, 2004
Pinocchio 3000
Canada, France, Spain / Sci-Fi, Animation / 18+
Poster of Pinocchio 3000
4.5

Cast

Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Cyberina
Howie Mandel
Spencer
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Scamboli
Sonja Ball
Pinocchio
Howard Ryshpan
Geppetto
Bobby Edner
Jake
Dawn Ford
Additional Voices
Dawn Ford
Additional Voices
Marc Alfos
Scamboli
Georges Aubert
Geppetto
Maxime Baudoin
Pinocchio
Ellen David
Ellen David
House
Director Daniel Robichaud
Writer Peter Svatek, Claude Scasso, Carlo Collodi
Composer James Gelfand
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Canada / France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 25 October 2011
World premiere 3 September 2003
Release date
2 December 2004 Russia RUSCICO
2 December 2004 Belarus
29 July 2005 Canada
9 February 2005 France
10 November 2004 Germany
6 January 2006 Italy
2 December 2004 Kazakhstan
24 February 2006 Poland
7 July 2004 Spain
14 May 2004 USA
2 December 2004 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,464,478
Production Anima Kids, CinéGroupe, Filmax
Also known as
Pinocchio 3000, Pinocho 3000, P3K: Pinocho 3000, Pinocchio le robot, Pinocchio Robotul, Pinokio, przygoda w przyszłości, Pinokis 3000, Pinóquio 3000, Πινόκιο το ρομπότ, Пиноккио 3000, Піноккіо 3000, Pinocchio 3000 (2004), Pinocchio Reloaded, Pinocchio Le Petit Robot

Cartoon rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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