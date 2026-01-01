Menu
Awards and nominations of The Lives of Others 2006

Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
