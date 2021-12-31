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Poster of Starye Shishki
6.1
Starye Shishki - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Starye Shishki
6.1

Starye Shishki

, 2021
Starye Shishki
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Starye Shishki
6.1
Starye Shishki - Trailer
Starye Shishki  Trailer

Cast

Vasiliy Kortukov
Vasiliy Kortukov
Aleksei Guskov
Aleksei Guskov
Irina Alfyorova
Irina Alfyorova
Valentina Mazunina
Valentina Mazunina
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Nikolay Kozak
Nikolay Kozak
Cherdyntsev
Sergey Batalov
Sergey Batalov
Viktor Sosnovtsev
Ellina Bandeeva
Maksim Belborodov
Maksim Belborodov
Sergey Borisov
Peter Chernyaev
Director Andrei Shavkero
Writer Sergey Svetlakov, Said Davdiev, Natalya Yeprikyan, Anton Lirnyk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 31 December 2021
World premiere 31 December 2021
Production Studio Sverdlovsk
Also known as
Starye Shishki, Young Old, Старые шишки

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
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Starye Shishki - Trailer
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