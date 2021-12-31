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6.1
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Starye Shishki
6.1
Starye Shishki
, 2021
Starye Shishki
Russia / Comedy / 18+
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6.1
Starye Shishki
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Vasiliy Kortukov
Aleksei Guskov
Irina Alfyorova
Valentina Mazunina
Elena Valyushkina
Nikolay Kozak
Cherdyntsev
Sergey Batalov
Viktor Sosnovtsev
Ellina Bandeeva
Maksim Belborodov
Sergey Borisov
Peter Chernyaev
Director
Andrei Shavkero
Writer
Sergey Svetlakov
,
Said Davdiev
,
Natalya Yeprikyan
,
Anton Lirnyk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
31 December 2021
World premiere
31 December 2021
Production
Studio Sverdlovsk
Also known as
Starye Shishki, Young Old, Старые шишки
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
14
votes
6.1
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