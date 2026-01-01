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About
Filmography
Nicolas Bro
Nicolas Bro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Bro
Nicolas Bro
Nicolas Bro
Date of Birth
16 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.5
The Bridge
(2011)
8.2
Forbrydelsen
(2007)
8.1
Riders of Justice
(2020)
Filmography
7.1
Legenden
Crime, Thriller
2025, Denmark
7.3
Back to Reality
Back to Reality
Comedy
2025, Denmark
Watch trailer
5.1
The Cake Dynasty
Kagefabrikken
Comedy
2022, Denmark
6.3
A Taste of Hunger
Smagen af sult
Drama, Romantic
2021, Denmark / Sweden
Watch trailer
5.8
The Middle Man
The Middle Man
Comedy, Drama
2021, Germany / Denmark / Canada / Norway
8.1
Riders of Justice
Retfærdighedens ryttere
Comedy
2020, Denmark
Watch trailer
6.5
Forhøret
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Denmark
7.2
DNA
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2019, Denmark/France
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