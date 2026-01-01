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Nicolas Bro
Nicolas Bro Nicolas Bro
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolas Bro

Nicolas Bro

Nicolas Bro

Date of Birth
16 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Bridge 8.5
The Bridge (2011)
Forbrydelsen 8.2
Forbrydelsen (2007)
Riders of Justice 8.1
Riders of Justice (2020)

Filmography

Legenden 7.1
Legenden
Crime, Thriller 2025, Denmark
Back to Reality 7.3
Back to Reality Back to Reality
Comedy 2025, Denmark
Watch trailer
The Cake Dynasty 5.1
The Cake Dynasty Kagefabrikken
Comedy 2022, Denmark
A Taste of Hunger 6.3
A Taste of Hunger Smagen af sult
Drama, Romantic 2021, Denmark / Sweden
Watch trailer
The Middle Man 5.8
The Middle Man The Middle Man
Comedy, Drama 2021, Germany / Denmark / Canada / Norway
Riders of Justice 8.1
Riders of Justice Retfærdighedens ryttere
Comedy 2020, Denmark
Watch trailer
Forhøret 6.5
Forhøret
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Denmark
DNA 7.2
DNA
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2019, Denmark/France
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