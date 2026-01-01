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Kinoafisha TV Shows True Detective Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "True Detective"

Music from "True Detective" All info
True Detective (Music From the HBO Series)
True Detective (Music From the HBO Series) 14 tracks. Leonard Cohen, Lera Lynn, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, John Paul White, The Handsome Family, Alexandra Semitone, Cassandra Wilson, Bob Dylan, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Father John Misty, SI Istwa
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Lately (From the HBO Series True Detective / Series Finale Version) - Single
Lately (From the HBO Series True Detective / Series Finale Version) - Single 1 track. Lera Lynn
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The Angry River (feat. Father John Misty and S.I. Istwa) [Theme From the HBO Series True Detective] - Single
The Angry River (feat. Father John Misty and S.I. Istwa) [Theme From the HBO Series True Detective] - Single 1 track. The Hat
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Title Artist Time
1 Nevermind (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Leonard Cohen / Patrick Leonard 4:40
2 The Only Thing Worth Fighting For (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn / Roseanne Cash 3:17
3 All the Gold In California (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Nick Cave & Warren Ellis / Larry Gatlin 2:26
4 Lately (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn / Bob Neuwirth 3:57
5 What a Way To Go (From the HBO Series "True Detective") John Paul White 3:06
6 My Least Favorite Life (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn 3:30
7 Far From Any Road (From the HBO Series "True Detective") The Handsome Family / Brett Sparks 2:49
8 Risk (Demo) Alexandra Semitone / Alexandra Savior 4:00
9 Sign of the Judgment (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Cassandra Wilson 4:01
10 Rocks and Gravel (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Bob Dylan 2:27
11 A Church In Ruins (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn 2:52
12 Intentional Injury (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Bonnie "Prince" Billy / Will Oldham 2:25
13 It Only Takes One Shot (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Lera Lynn 2:53
14 The Angry River (From the HBO Series "True Detective") Father John Misty, SI Istwa / Gabe Witcher 2:55
Listen to songs from "True Detective" (2014) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "True Detective" in different languages are free for listening online.
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