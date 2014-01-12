Menu
True Detective All seasons
True Detective
18+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
HBO
Series rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
8.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "True Detective"
Season 1
8 episodes
12 January 2014 - 9 March 2014
Season 2
8 episodes
21 June 2015 - 9 August 2015
Season 3
8 episodes
13 January 2019 - 24 February 2019
Season 4
6 episodes
14 January 2024 - 18 February 2024
Season 5
TBA
