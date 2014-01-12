Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
True Detective poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows True Detective Seasons

True Detective All seasons

True Detective 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO

Series rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.9 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "True Detective"
True Detective - Season 1 Season 1
8 episodes 12 January 2014 - 9 March 2014
 
True Detective - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 21 June 2015 - 9 August 2015
 
True Detective - Season 3 Season 3
8 episodes 13 January 2019 - 24 February 2019
 
True Detective - Season 4 Season 4
6 episodes 14 January 2024 - 18 February 2024
 
Season 5
TBA
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more