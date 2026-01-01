The 100: Season 3 (Original Television Soundtrack) 29 tracks. Tree Adams, Tree Adams, Julia Dominczak Listen The 100: Season 4 (Original Television Soundtrack) 26 tracks. Tree Adams Listen The 100: Season 5 (Original Television Soundtrack) 26 tracks. Tree Adams Listen The 100: Season 7 (Original Television Soundtrack) 25 tracks. Tree Adams Listen The 100: Season 6 (Original Television Soundtrack) 19 tracks. Tree Adams Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Riot's a Distraction Tree Adams 2:30 2 Clexa Theme Tree Adams 7:05 3 The Flame Will Protect Tree Adams 3:04 4 Bellarke Theme Tree Adams 3:51 5 Perverse Instantiation Tree Adams 2:16 6 Hunt For Lincoln Tree Adams 3:24 7 Clarke Is the Flamekeeper Tree Adams 3:25 8 Satellite Migration Complete Tree Adams 3:16 9 Polis Tree Adams 2:53 10 Wanheda Tree Adams 3:23 11 Take a Life with Me (Grounder Anthem) Tree Adams, Julia Dominczak 2:42 12 Murphy and Emori Grifter Love Theme Tree Adams 3:19 13 Skaikru Heroic Theme Tree Adams 3:49 14 A Crucifixion Tree Adams 1:27 15 I Will Always Be with You Tree Adams 2:02 16 A Hero's Funeral Tree Adams 3:15 17 Fate of the Mountain Man Tree Adams 3:11 18 Luna's Sorrow Tree Adams 1:20 19 Jasper's Dilemma Tree Adams 3:23 20 Alie and the City of Light Tree Adams 4:01 21 Monty's Choice Tree Adams 1:33 22 The Program That Ended the World Tree Adams 1:55 23 Raven's Path Tree Adams 3:04 24 Pike's Army Tree Adams 0:59 25 Ontari Tree Adams 3:57 26 Ice Nation Tree Adams 3:41 27 Luna of the Boat People Tree Adams 3:26 28 Octavia Gives Chase Tree Adams 1:46 29 The Awakening Tree Adams 3:40

Listen to songs from "The 100" (2014) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The 100" in different languages are free for listening online.