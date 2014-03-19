Menu
The 100 All seasons
The 100
16+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
41 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
7.6
Rate
14
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The 100"
Season 1
13 episodes
19 March 2014 - 11 June 2014
Season 2
16 episodes
22 October 2014 - 11 March 2015
Season 3
16 episodes
21 January 2016 - 19 May 2016
Season 4
13 episodes
1 February 2017 - 24 May 2017
Season 5
13 episodes
24 April 2018 - 7 August 2018
Season 6
13 episodes
30 April 2019 - 6 August 2019
Season 7
16 episodes
20 May 2020 - 30 September 2020
