Ratings
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.8
9 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Devious Maids

Devious Maids (2013 - 2016)

Devious Maids 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Lifetime
Runtime 49 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Devious Maids" is an American TV series from the creators of "Desperate Housewives" that follows four Latin American women in Beverly Hills. They work as maids in the luxurious homes of wealthy individuals, exuding an aura of success. However, this fashionable neighborhood in Los Angeles turns out to be a breeding ground for lies and heinous crimes. The maids are well aware of this, regularly covering up the sins of their influential employers. Everything changes when their shared colleague dies.
Creator
Marc Cherry
Marc Cherry
Anna Ortiz
Anna Ortiz Marisol Suarez
Dania Ramirez
Dania Ramirez Rosie Falta
Brianna Brown Taylor Stappord
Brett Cullen
Brett Cullen Michael Stappord
Roselyn Sanchez
Roselyn Sanchez Carmen Luna
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Devious Maids - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 13 episodes
 
Devious Maids - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 13 episodes
 
Devious Maids - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 13 episodes
 
Devious Maids - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
