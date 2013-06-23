"Devious Maids" is an American TV series from the creators of "Desperate Housewives" that follows four Latin American women in Beverly Hills. They work as maids in the luxurious homes of wealthy individuals, exuding an aura of success. However, this fashionable neighborhood in Los Angeles turns out to be a breeding ground for lies and heinous crimes. The maids are well aware of this, regularly covering up the sins of their influential employers. Everything changes when their shared colleague dies.

