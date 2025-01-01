Danielle Van De Kamp [to Matt Applewhite, who has come into the backyard of the Van De Kamps looking for Caleb while Betty distracts Bree. He doesn't notice Danielle is standing by the pool in a bikini and an open robe, smoking a cigarette, with a big smile on her face] Hello.

Danielle Van De Kamp [Still smiling] Looking for something?

Matthew Applewhite Uh, yeah. I was looking for you.

Danielle Van De Kamp [Starts walking towards him] Oh, really?

Matthew Applewhite Yeah, the day we first met, I thought you were pretty cool.

Danielle Van De Kamp So I'm wondering when you were going to ask me out.

[as she says this, she walks over to one of the lounge chairs and bends over to straighten out the blanket on it, thus showing her butt to him. She turns her head towards him]