Desperate Housewives Quotes

Desperate Housewives quotes

Sister Mary Bernard Money can't buy happiness.
Gabrielle Sure it can! That's just a lie we tell poor people to keep them from rioting.
Mary Alice Trust is a fragile thing. Once earned, it affords us tremendous freedom. But once trust is lost, it can be impossible to recover. Of course the truth is, we never know who we can trust. Those we're closest to can betray us, and total strangers can come to our rescue. In the end, most people decide to trust only themselves. It really is the simplest way to keep from getting burned.
Julie When was the last time you had sex?
[Susan stops what she is doing]
Julie Are you mad that I asked?
Susan No, I'm just trying to remember.
Edie I don't trust friendly women.
Lynette That's ok, they don't trust you either.
Mary Alice Human beings are designed for many things. Loneliness isn't one of them.
Tom I love you because you did the right thing, and I admire your bravery.
Lynette And I love you because you find ways to compliment me when you could just say, "I told you so."
[They kiss, then Tom says something in sign language]
Lynette You just signed "I told you so", didn't you?
Tom You'll never prove it.
[Rex has asked for a divorce in a family restaurant]
Rex Are we gonna talk about what I said?
Bree If you think I'm gonna discuss the dissolution of my marriage in a place where the restrooms are labeled Chicks and Dudes, you are out of your mind.
Gabrielle The only person more self-centred than me is Carlos, he's so self-centred he doesn't even know how self-centred I am.
Carlos We're not very nice people, are we?
Gabrielle No. We're not.
Carlos Aw, when we got married I thought we were gonna be so happy.
Gabrielle Me too.
[pause]
Gabrielle Look on the bright side - at least we're still rich.
Carlos Thank God for that.
George Williams Well... I'll see you, Dr. Van De Kamp.
Rex Please, you're dating my wife. Call me Rex.
Edie [to Bree] You could have an affair with anyone and you choose the pharmacist? You are such a Republican.
Bree I love sex. I love everything about it: the sensations, the smells. I especially love the feel of a man. All that muscle and sinew pressed against my body. And then when you add friction. MMMmmmm. The tactile sensation of running my tongue over a man's nipple ever so gently. And then there's the act itself; two bodies becoming one in that final eruption of pleasure. To be honest, the only thing I don't like about sex is the scrotum. I mean obviously it has its practical applications but I'm just not a fan.
Bree How could we have all forgotten about this?
Lynette We didn't exactly forget. It's just usually when the hostess dies, the party is off.
Carlos Hey, Gabby, aren't we breast feeding?
Gabrielle Oh, honey, if you could swing that one, more power to ya.
Gabrielle The way I see it is that good friends support each other after something bad has happened, great friends act as if nothing has happened.
Bree Well, then, good luck on your remodel.
Mary Alice An odd thing happens when we die, our senses vanish. Taste, touch, smell and sound become a distant memory, but our sight? Ah, our sight expands and we can suddenly see the world we left behind so clearly. Of course most of what's visible to the dead could also be seen by the living, if they would only take the time to look.
Gabrielle Before we got married we made a deal, remember? No kids.
Carlos Deals are meant to be renegotiated.
Gabrielle We're not negotiating my uterus.
Susan What are you smiling about?
Mike Delfino I used to have all these questions about how you got to be the way you are. They were all just answered.
Rex Look at you... going out?
Bree Not that it's any of your business, but I have a date.
Rex A date... what kind of date?
Bree Rex, I don't want to say anything that might upset you. The doctor said any more stress could cause another heart attack.
[pause]
Bree It's a romantic date with a single, attractive man and I intend to french the hell out of him.
Nora Huntington You think I'm crazy.
Lynette Scavo No! You're... colorful. Colorful in a way that might respond to medication.
Yao Lin I don't like lies.
Gabrielle Yeah, well I don't like your ironing. So there.
Julie [mocking Susan] Dear diary, Mike doesn't even know I'm alive.
Susan Shut up.
Bree Girls, you don't understand. This poor kid is scared out of his mind.
Gabrielle Oh, for God's sake, Bree. You're a woman. Manipulate him. That's what we do.
Bree But how?
Gabrielle I don't know. How did you usually manipulate Rex?
[Bree thinks about it, and smiles]
John Rowland What other option do you have? Except return the shoes and get your money back.
Gabrielle Return the shoes? I can't talk to you when you're hysterical.
Mary Alice It's a rare man that understands the value of a perfect rose.
Rex So, these "tennis lessons" we're taking, how are we doing?
Bree My backhand is improving greatly, but you're still having problems with your serve.
Paul Young [asking about selling the house] Will I have to tell them about my wife's death in the house?
Edie [applying make-up] Yeah. Legal crap. People get really freaked out by suicides. Hell, I get the willies just standing here.
Paul Young Is there any other option?
Edie [applying lipstick] Well, you could say that she shot herself in the house, then crawled out back to die...
Gabrielle Damn it, John! What's our new rule?
John Rowland [sadly] Stop pretending we have a future.
Bree [sighting down the P-08 Luger she has been given] George! This is so much better than an orchid!
Danielle Van De Kamp Why can't we ever have normal soups? Like French Onion, or Navy Bean?
Bree Van De Kamp Well, Danielle, your father is deathly allergic to onions, and I won't even dignify your *navy bean* suggestion with a response.
Bree Maybe they'll just be happy for you.
Gabrielle Bree, my friends are models, they're not happy for anyone.
Lynette Hi. My baby-sitter cancelled.
Bree I've got millions of errands to run so...
Lynette Please hear me out, this is important. Today I have a chance to join the human race for a few hours - there are actual adults waiting for me with margaritas. Look, I'm in a dress, I have make-up on.
Bree If it were any other day?
Lynette Oh, for God's sake, Bree, I'm wearing pantyhose.
Bree [Rex has just admitted that he is a masochist] What the hell did your mother do to you?
[about the kids]
Lynette Why don't I just put them back in me and cook 'em until they're civilized?
Tom You'd be cool with that?
Bree [to Rex] When is your midlife crisis going to end, because it's really starting to tick me off!
John Rowland This is great. Got tons of homework tonight. It's always easier to concentrate after sex.
Gabrielle Well, I'm glad I could help. Education's very important.
Bree The photographer's asking if he can get shots of the two of us.
Katherine Mayfair Wait. I need to talk to you first.
Bree [Chuckles] I misunderstood the situation, that's all. Can we just leave it at that?
Katherine Mayfair No, we can't. And do you know why? Because I thought things were going well. I was having fun with you. Obviously... *I* misunderstood. So tell me, was there a straw that broke the camel's back? Or were you planning on killing me all along?
Bree Here's the thing you need to understand about me and my friends. We each have our niche. Gabrielle's the glamorous one, Susan's the adorable one, Lynette's smart, Edie's... Edie, and I am the domestic one, the organizer, the one that knows that there are three tines on a dessert fork. I'm the one who gets teased for that. That's who *I* am. And that's also who you are.
Katherine Mayfair So?
Bree So... I don't really know HOW to be friends with you.
Katherine Mayfair That's a shame, because I understand you better than all those other women do. I know how following the rules and all observing those little graces make you feel like you're in control. We've both had days where it was either set a beautiful table or curl up in a ball and die.
[Tears welling in her eyes]
Katherine Mayfair We're the SAME, Bree. And if you think that means we can't be friends, then I'm sorry. But it might also mean we could be BEST friends.
Lynette Do you know what psychological warfare is?
[shakes his head]
Porter Scavo No?
Lynette Too bad for you.
Karl The heart wants what it wants!
Susan Yeah, well, my heart wants to hurt you, but I'm able to control myself!
Gabrielle Please calm down!
John Rowland This doesn't make any sense. Okay you love me. I know you love me.
Gabrielle Love isn't enough. Where would we live? Here? With your roommates? The only decoration in the bathroom is a bong!
John Rowland We could get our own place.
Gabrielle How? You're barely making minimum wage!
John Rowland Okay, sure. We'd be poor at first, but we'd be happy.
Gabrielle I've tried poor, but happy. Guess what? Wasn't that happy!
Bree [final words to Rex] You look magnificent.
Susan Do you believe in evil, Edie?
Edie Of course I believe in evil - I work in real estate.
John Rowland [John and Gabrielle are lying in her bed together after sex] You know what I don't get?
Gabrielle What?
John Rowland Why you married Mr. Solis.
Gabrielle Well, he promised to give me everything I've ever wanted.
John Rowland Well, did he?
Gabrielle Yes.
John Rowland Then... why aren't you happy?
Gabrielle Turns out I wanted all the wrong things.
John Rowland So. Do you love him?
Gabrielle [sighs] I do.
John Rowland Well, then, why are we here? Why are we doing this?
Gabrielle Because I don't wanna wake up some morning with a sudden urge to blow my brains out.
Edie Maybe we should take a break, you know, see other people.
Mike Delfino You're telling me this on a day when I'm put in a man's prison?
Edie Well I said the timing was bad.
Bree [to Rex] Please don't mistake my anal retentiveness for actual affection.
Bree Okay, now I want you to hold the gun like you're holding a beautiful white dove. Hold it firmly enough that it can't get away, but not so firmly that you can kill it.
Gabrielle I don't even know who to be angry at.
Father Crowley Don't be angry, be thankful, children are a gift.
Gabrielle I don't have time for this crap.
Zach Young Thank you, Mrs. Van De Kamp.
Bree [turning] For what?
Zach Young Remembering my mother.
Bree Gabby, this is the way I see it, good friends offer to help in a crisis, great friends don't take no for an answer.
David You're not willing to get a divorce, but you're willing to have an affair?
Gabrielle I said I was Catholic, not a fanatic.
Edie What the hell kind of street do we live on, anyway?
Mr. Shaw Sometimes evil drives a minivan.
Gabrielle I want a sexy little convertible! And I want to buy one, right now!
Maserati Saleswoman I'll go start the paperwork.
Gabrielle Well, not this one. I... vomited in this one.
Susan Hey, Edie!
Edie Wow, get a load of you. You look so pretty. I hardly recognize you.
Susan Every time we went out for pizza you could have said, "Hey, I once killed a man".
[Rex has just told Bree about his masochism]
Rex For God's sake, you promised to be supportive.
Bree What do you want me to say? My husband likes to wear metal clamps around his nipples. Hooray?
Felicia Tilman Don't look shocked, Martha, makes your face look fat.
Andrew Van De Kamp Isn't that weird? That's the sound my mom makes when she climaxes!
Tom Oh Cram, I gotta Crap for that test!
George Williams Where are you going Bree?
Bree I'm taking my champagne and ageing eggs and I'm going.
Edie [Susan walks over to Edie deliberately to show off and looks very stylish and beautiful] Wow, get a load of you. You look so pretty. I hardly recognize you.
Susan Yeah... I have a date... with Mike. We kissed, FYI...
[Susan leaves, leaving Edie with her mouth wide-open]
Edie [Susan comes back from Mike canceling the date] So, how was the big date?
Susan Mike had to reschedule.
Edie Aww... 'cause of the hot girl? With the suitcase? Over there? How devastating for you... FYI!
Julie [to Susan] I always assumed I'd have sex for the first time before you had it again.
Susan There's a good explanation for this, your father broke up with Edie last night.
Julie You had sex with him the night he broke up with Edie.
Susan I said it was a good explanation, not a great one.
Lynette Scavo My favorite game is counting all the things I'm dying to say to you, but I don't! Like... "pipe down, you annoying nutjob!" I could NEVER say that.
Edie I know who she is. She's a man eating, scum sucking hoe bag.
Bree You've obviously never had to remove a cheese stain!
Susan It was an accident, Karl. Edie knows it was an accident, right?
Karl She knows you could've killed her. As it is, she's got a shattered tibia.
Susan Oh, my God. I'm so sorry. I sent roses. Did she get the roses?
Karl Yep, she cut herself with the thorns.
Susan Are you OK?
Gabrielle Yeah, I just didn't realise how disgusting meat can be.
Bree Yes, well, I have some bad news. Rex died.
Paul Young You know, Julie is a very special girl.
Zach Young I know.
Paul Young She could have just about any boy she wants... I think you're a wonderful kid, I do, but you're not that special, Zach, not really.
Danielle Van De Kamp [to Matt Applewhite, who has come into the backyard of the Van De Kamps looking for Caleb while Betty distracts Bree. He doesn't notice Danielle is standing by the pool in a bikini and an open robe, smoking a cigarette, with a big smile on her face] Hello.
Matthew Applewhite [Startled slightly] Oh, hello.
Danielle Van De Kamp [Still smiling] Looking for something?
Matthew Applewhite Uh, yeah. I was looking for you.
Danielle Van De Kamp [Starts walking towards him] Oh, really?
Matthew Applewhite Yeah, the day we first met, I thought you were pretty cool.
Danielle Van De Kamp So I'm wondering when you were going to ask me out.
[as she says this, she walks over to one of the lounge chairs and bends over to straighten out the blanket on it, thus showing her butt to him. She turns her head towards him]
Danielle Van De Kamp 'Cause I'll say 'yes'.
[Bree has told Dr. Goldfine that she's going to ignore all her problems with Rex and stay with him]
Dr. Goldfine Bree, how does this reconciliation have a chance if the two of you can't be honest about the innermost parts of your lives?
Bree We're, um, WASPs, Dr. Goldfine. Not acknowledging the elephant in the room is what we do best.
Dr. Goldfine You'd settle for that - a life filled with repression and denial?
Bree And dinner parties. Don't forget the dinner parties.
[repeated line]
Bree Oh, my heavenly days!
Tom Forget I said it.
Lynette It's too late, you just said it.
Gabrielle I'll send you back to China and you'll be on a rice paddy before the epidural wears off.
Mary Alice Yes, sooner or later we must all grow up. No-one knows this better than the young.
Danielle We're not like other families, are we?
Edie [Susan is modeling at a charity fashion show and walks off the catwalk looking tattered, dress ripped to shreds and humiliated] She never looked better!
[after breaking up with Mike]
Susan Julie, Mommy needs a hug!
Edie Well, someone might as well say it... Susan, what the hell have you been smoking?
Edie [Betty and her son Matthew have just moved into the neighborhood] Well, if you need me to come in at any time then, I'll...
Betty Applewhite [firmly] Edie, we are fine. Thank you.
Betty Applewhite In the future, leave the cleverness to me.
Betty Applewhite Bree, us widows have to stick together.
