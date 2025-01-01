GabrielleSure it can! That's just a lie we tell poor people to keep them from rioting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary AliceTrust is a fragile thing. Once earned, it affords us tremendous freedom. But once trust is lost, it can be impossible to recover. Of course the truth is, we never know who we can trust. Those we're closest to can betray us, and total strangers can come to our rescue. In the end, most people decide to trust only themselves. It really is the simplest way to keep from getting burned.
George WilliamsWell... I'll see you, Dr. Van De Kamp.
RexPlease, you're dating my wife. Call me Rex.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edie[to Bree] You could have an affair with anyone and you choose the pharmacist? You are such a Republican.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BreeI love sex. I love everything about it: the sensations, the smells. I especially love the feel of a man. All that muscle and sinew pressed against my body. And then when you add friction. MMMmmmm. The tactile sensation of running my tongue over a man's nipple ever so gently. And then there's the act itself; two bodies becoming one in that final eruption of pleasure. To be honest, the only thing I don't like about sex is the scrotum. I mean obviously it has its practical applications but I'm just not a fan.
Mary AliceAn odd thing happens when we die, our senses vanish. Taste, touch, smell and sound become a distant memory, but our sight? Ah, our sight expands and we can suddenly see the world we left behind so clearly. Of course most of what's visible to the dead could also be seen by the living, if they would only take the time to look.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GabrielleBefore we got married we made a deal, remember? No kids.
LynettePlease hear me out, this is important. Today I have a chance to join the human race for a few hours - there are actual adults waiting for me with margaritas. Look, I'm in a dress, I have make-up on.
Bree[Chuckles] I misunderstood the situation, that's all. Can we just leave it at that?
Katherine MayfairNo, we can't. And do you know why? Because I thought things were going well. I was having fun with you. Obviously... *I* misunderstood. So tell me, was there a straw that broke the camel's back? Or were you planning on killing me all along?
BreeHere's the thing you need to understand about me and my friends. We each have our niche. Gabrielle's the glamorous one, Susan's the adorable one, Lynette's smart, Edie's... Edie, and I am the domestic one, the organizer, the one that knows that there are three tines on a dessert fork. I'm the one who gets teased for that. That's who *I* am. And that's also who you are.
BreeSo... I don't really know HOW to be friends with you.
Katherine MayfairThat's a shame, because I understand you better than all those other women do. I know how following the rules and all observing those little graces make you feel like you're in control. We've both had days where it was either set a beautiful table or curl up in a ball and die.
[Tears welling in her eyes]
Katherine MayfairWe're the SAME, Bree. And if you think that means we can't be friends, then I'm sorry. But it might also mean we could be BEST friends.
Paul YoungShe could have just about any boy she wants... I think you're a wonderful kid, I do, but you're not that special, Zach, not really.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danielle Van De Kamp[to Matt Applewhite, who has come into the backyard of the Van De Kamps looking for Caleb while Betty distracts Bree. He doesn't notice Danielle is standing by the pool in a bikini and an open robe, smoking a cigarette, with a big smile on her face] Hello.