7.5 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Kinoafisha TV Shows Why Women Kill

Why Women Kill (2019 - 2021)

Why Women Kill 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 16 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Why Women Kill" is a multi-series tragicomedy show that tells the story of three women living in the same mansion, but at different times. What unites these three heroines is a significant event - at some point, each of them discovers their beloved spouse's infidelity. In the early 1960s, a woman named Beth lives a perfectly happy life as a typical housewife until she learns that her husband is spending too much time with a waitress. In the mid-1980s, a socialite named Simone accidentally discovers that her husband is gay. As a result, she starts seeing someone else herself. In modern times, a lawyer named Taylor goes through a difficult period when she finds out that she and her spouse are both attracted to the same woman.
Marc Cherry
Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Kirby Howell-Baptiste Taylor Harding
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin Beth Ann Stanton
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario Jade
Jack Davenport
Jack Davenport Karl Grove
Sam Jaeger
Sam Jaeger Rob Stanton
7.5
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Why Women Kill - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Why Women Kill - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
