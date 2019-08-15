"Why Women Kill" is a multi-series tragicomedy show that tells the story of three women living in the same mansion, but at different times. What unites these three heroines is a significant event - at some point, each of them discovers their beloved spouse's infidelity. In the early 1960s, a woman named Beth lives a perfectly happy life as a typical housewife until she learns that her husband is spending too much time with a waitress. In the mid-1980s, a socialite named Simone accidentally discovers that her husband is gay. As a result, she starts seeing someone else herself. In modern times, a lawyer named Taylor goes through a difficult period when she finds out that she and her spouse are both attracted to the same woman.

