7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows Cougar Town

Cougar Town (2009 - 2015)

Cougar Town 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel TBS
Runtime 51 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Cougar Town" tells the story of a middle-aged woman named Jules (Courtney Cox), who got married and had a child at a young age. When her son grows up and she finally decides to divorce her dim-witted husband, she embarks on a new life and a second youth. She is always surrounded by her two best friends, Ellie and Laurie, as well as her ex-husband, who comes to her house as if it were his own, and her teenage son Travis, who has romantic feelings for Laurie. Together, they often find themselves in comedic situations and spend evenings with wine.
Creator
Kevin Biegel
Kevin Biegel
Bill Lawrence
Bill Lawrence
Christa Miller
Christa Miller Ellie Torres
Josh Hopkins
Josh Hopkins Grayson Ellis
Brian Van Holt
Brian Van Holt Bobby Cobb
Ian Gomez
Ian Gomez Andy Torres
7.8
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Cougar Town - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 24 episodes
 
Cougar Town - Season 2 Season 2
2010, 22 episodes
 
Cougar Town - Season 3 Season 3
2012, 15 episodes
 
Cougar Town - Season 4 Season 4
2013, 15 episodes
 
Cougar Town - Season 5 Season 5
2014, 13 episodes
 
Cougar Town - Season 6 Season 6
2015, 13 episodes
 
