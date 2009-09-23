The TV series "Cougar Town" tells the story of a middle-aged woman named Jules (Courtney Cox), who got married and had a child at a young age. When her son grows up and she finally decides to divorce her dim-witted husband, she embarks on a new life and a second youth. She is always surrounded by her two best friends, Ellie and Laurie, as well as her ex-husband, who comes to her house as if it were his own, and her teenage son Travis, who has romantic feelings for Laurie. Together, they often find themselves in comedic situations and spend evenings with wine.

