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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 2 Episode 16

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 16 season 2

8.3 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 2 all episodes
The Bad Fish Paradigm
Season 2 / Episode 1 22 September 2008
The Codpiece Topology
Season 2 / Episode 2 29 September 2008
The Barbarian Sublimation
Season 2 / Episode 3 6 October 2008
The Griffin Equivalency
Season 2 / Episode 4 13 October 2008
The Euclid Alternative
Season 2 / Episode 5 20 October 2008
The Cooper-Nowitzki Theorem
Season 2 / Episode 6 3 November 2008
The Panty Piñata Polarization
Season 2 / Episode 7 10 November 2008
The Lizard-Spock Expansion
Season 2 / Episode 8 17 November 2008
The White Asparagus Triangulation
Season 2 / Episode 9 24 November 2008
The Vartabedian Conundrum
Season 2 / Episode 10 8 December 2008
The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis
Season 2 / Episode 11 15 December 2008
The Killer Robot Instability
Season 2 / Episode 12 12 January 2009
The Friendship Algorithm
Season 2 / Episode 13 19 January 2009
The Financial Permeability
Season 2 / Episode 14 2 February 2009
The Maternal Capacitance
Season 2 / Episode 15 9 February 2009
The Cushion Saturation
Season 2 / Episode 16 2 March 2009
The Terminator Decoupling
Season 2 / Episode 17 9 March 2009
The Work Song Nanocluster
Season 2 / Episode 18 16 March 2009
The Dead Hooker Juxtaposition
Season 2 / Episode 19 30 March 2009
The Hofstadter Isotope
Season 2 / Episode 20 13 April 2009
The Vegas Renormalization
Season 2 / Episode 21 27 April 2009
The Classified Materials Turbulence
Season 2 / Episode 22 4 May 2009
The Monopolar Expedition
Season 2 / Episode 23 11 May 2009
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 16 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» у Говарда начинаются романтические отношения с Лесли, что дает ему определенные бонусы на работе. А Пенни подписывает себе приговор, случайно испортив любимую диванную подушку Шелдона.

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