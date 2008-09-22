The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 20 season 2
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"The Big Bang Theory" season 2 all episodes
The Bad Fish Paradigm
Season 2 / Episode 122 September 2008
The Codpiece Topology
Season 2 / Episode 229 September 2008
The Barbarian Sublimation
Season 2 / Episode 36 October 2008
The Griffin Equivalency
Season 2 / Episode 413 October 2008
The Euclid Alternative
Season 2 / Episode 520 October 2008
The Cooper-Nowitzki Theorem
Season 2 / Episode 63 November 2008
The Panty Piñata Polarization
Season 2 / Episode 710 November 2008
The Lizard-Spock Expansion
Season 2 / Episode 817 November 2008
The White Asparagus Triangulation
Season 2 / Episode 924 November 2008
The Vartabedian Conundrum
Season 2 / Episode 108 December 2008
The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis
Season 2 / Episode 1115 December 2008
The Killer Robot Instability
Season 2 / Episode 1212 January 2009
The Friendship Algorithm
Season 2 / Episode 1319 January 2009
The Financial Permeability
Season 2 / Episode 142 February 2009
The Maternal Capacitance
Season 2 / Episode 159 February 2009
The Cushion Saturation
Season 2 / Episode 162 March 2009
The Terminator Decoupling
Season 2 / Episode 179 March 2009
The Work Song Nanocluster
Season 2 / Episode 1816 March 2009
The Dead Hooker Juxtaposition
Season 2 / Episode 1930 March 2009
The Hofstadter Isotope
Season 2 / Episode 2013 April 2009
The Vegas Renormalization
Season 2 / Episode 2127 April 2009
The Classified Materials Turbulence
Season 2 / Episode 224 May 2009
The Monopolar Expedition
Season 2 / Episode 2311 May 2009
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 20 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Пенни вынуждена отправиться с парнями в магазин комиксов, где знакомится со Стюартом. Он умудряется пригласить ее на свидание, и теперь Леонард никак не может понять, как у него это получилось.
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