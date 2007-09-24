The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 1 season 1
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"The Big Bang Theory" season 1 all episodes
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 124 September 2007
The Big Bran Hypothesis
Season 1 / Episode 21 October 2007
The Fuzzy Boots Corollary
Season 1 / Episode 38 October 2007
The Luminous Fish Effect
Season 1 / Episode 415 October 2007
The Hamburger Postulate
Season 1 / Episode 522 October 2007
The Middle-Earth Paradigm
Season 1 / Episode 629 October 2007
The Dumpling Paradox
Season 1 / Episode 75 November 2007
The Grasshopper Experiment
Season 1 / Episode 812 November 2007
The Cooper-Hofstadter Polarization
Season 1 / Episode 917 March 2008
The Loobenfeld Decay
Season 1 / Episode 1024 March 2008
The Pancake Batter Anomaly
Season 1 / Episode 1131 March 2008
The Jerusalem Duality
Season 1 / Episode 1214 April 2008
The Bat Jar Conjecture
Season 1 / Episode 1321 April 2008
The Nerdvana Annihilation
Season 1 / Episode 1428 April 2008
The Pork Chop Indeterminacy
Season 1 / Episode 155 May 2008
The Peanut Reaction
Season 1 / Episode 1612 May 2008
The Tangerine Factor
Season 1 / Episode 1719 May 2008
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» в квартире напротив появляется новая очаровательная соседка Пенни. Леонард решает поступить гостеприимно и приглашает ее на ужин в их с Шелдоном квартиру, чтобы познакомиться поближе.
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