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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 1 Episode 11

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 11 season 1

8.3 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 1 all episodes
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 1 24 September 2007
The Big Bran Hypothesis
Season 1 / Episode 2 1 October 2007
The Fuzzy Boots Corollary
Season 1 / Episode 3 8 October 2007
The Luminous Fish Effect
Season 1 / Episode 4 15 October 2007
The Hamburger Postulate
Season 1 / Episode 5 22 October 2007
The Middle-Earth Paradigm
Season 1 / Episode 6 29 October 2007
The Dumpling Paradox
Season 1 / Episode 7 5 November 2007
The Grasshopper Experiment
Season 1 / Episode 8 12 November 2007
The Cooper-Hofstadter Polarization
Season 1 / Episode 9 17 March 2008
The Loobenfeld Decay
Season 1 / Episode 10 24 March 2008
The Pancake Batter Anomaly
Season 1 / Episode 11 31 March 2008
The Jerusalem Duality
Season 1 / Episode 12 14 April 2008
The Bat Jar Conjecture
Season 1 / Episode 13 21 April 2008
The Nerdvana Annihilation
Season 1 / Episode 14 28 April 2008
The Pork Chop Indeterminacy
Season 1 / Episode 15 5 May 2008
The Peanut Reaction
Season 1 / Episode 16 12 May 2008
The Tangerine Factor
Season 1 / Episode 17 19 May 2008
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 11 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» по вине Пенни Шелдон заболевает гриппом и становится невыносимым. Леонард сбегает к Говарду и Раджу, чтобы избежать ухода за соседом, а присматривать за Шелдоном теперь приходится бедной Пенни.

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