8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows Man vs. Wild

Man vs. Wild (2006 - 2011)

Man vs. Wild 18+
Production year 2006
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Discovery Channel
Runtime 54 hours 0 minute

TV show description

This project will appeal to everyone who loves nature and travel. However, it's not enough to just love them, you have to be ready to be alone with nature in the most extreme conditions. Alternatively, you can simply watch how brilliantly the host of the show, Bear Grylls, who used to be a SAS (Special Air Service) commando, manages to do it. Becoming the face of the Discovery Channel, he has managed to climb Mount Everest, venture into the wildest and most dangerous corners of the planet, and demonstrate survival skills in the natural environment.
Cast Characters
Bear Grylls
Cast and Crew

TV Show rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
Man vs. Wild - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 16 episodes
 
Man vs. Wild - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 14 episodes
 
Man vs. Wild - Season 3 Season 3
2008, 11 episodes
 
Man vs. Wild - Season 4 Season 4
2009, 12 episodes
 
Man vs. Wild - Season 5 Season 5
2010, 7 episodes
 
Man vs. Wild - Season 6 Season 6
2011, 6 episodes
 
Man vs. Wild - Season 7 Season 7
2011, 6 episodes
 
