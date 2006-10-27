Man vs. Wild (2006 - 2011)

This project will appeal to everyone who loves nature and travel. However, it's not enough to just love them, you have to be ready to be alone with nature in the most extreme conditions. Alternatively, you can simply watch how brilliantly the host of the show, Bear Grylls, who used to be a SAS (Special Air Service) commando, manages to do it. Becoming the face of the Discovery Channel, he has managed to climb Mount Everest, venture into the wildest and most dangerous corners of the planet, and demonstrate survival skills in the natural environment.

