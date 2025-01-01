Menu
The Boys quotes
[repeated line]
Billy Butcher
Fucking diabolical!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Annie January
Since when did hopeful and naive become the same thing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Butcher
You'll love it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Karl Urban
Erin Moriarty
