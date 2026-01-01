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Laz Alonso
Laz Alonso Laz Alonso
Kinoafisha Persons Laz Alonso

Laz Alonso

Laz Alonso

Date of Birth
25 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Boys 8.7
The Boys (2019)
Avatar 8.4
Avatar (2009)
Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)

Filmography

Fountain of Youth 5.6
Fountain of Youth Fountain of Youth
Detective 2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Detained 5.2
Detained Detained
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
My Dad the Bounty Hunter 7.2
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
Comedy, Action, Children's 2023, USA
Wrath of Man 7.8
Wrath of Man Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Boys 8.7
The Boys
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
A Black Lady Sketch Show 7.4
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Comedy, Reality-TV 2019, USA
Traffik 5.9
Traffik Traffik
Thriller 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Battle of the Year 5.5
Battle of the Year Battle of the Year: The Dream Team
Musical 2013, USA
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