Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Laz Alonso
Laz Alonso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laz Alonso
Laz Alonso
Laz Alonso
Date of Birth
25 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
The Boys
(2019)
8.4
Avatar
(2009)
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
Filmography
5.6
Fountain of Youth
Fountain of Youth
Detective
2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Detained
Detained
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
Comedy, Action, Children's
2023, USA
7.8
Wrath of Man
Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.7
The Boys
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
7.4
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Comedy, Reality-TV
2019, USA
5.9
Traffik
Traffik
Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Battle of the Year
Battle of the Year: The Dream Team
Musical
2013, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree