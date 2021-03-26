"Invincible" is a multi-episode animated show created by the streaming platform Amazon. The story revolves around a seventeen-year-old boy named Mark Grayson, who discovers that his biological father is one of the most powerful superheroes in the world. As the events unfold, the main character realizes that he has inherited some of his parent's superpowers. But how can he handle them? Mark has no idea how to control all these abilities. And even more so, the hero is unaware that a great danger is about to arrive at his doorstep very soon...

