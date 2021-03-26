Menu
Invincible poster
Ratings
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.7
Rate
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Invincible

Invincible (2021 - …)

Invincible 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 24 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Invincible" is a multi-episode animated show created by the streaming platform Amazon. The story revolves around a seventeen-year-old boy named Mark Grayson, who discovers that his biological father is one of the most powerful superheroes in the world. As the events unfold, the main character realizes that he has inherited some of his parent's superpowers. But how can he handle them? Mark has no idea how to control all these abilities. And even more so, the hero is unaware that a great danger is about to arrive at his doorstep very soon...
Непобедимый - teaser-trailer четвертого сезона
Invincible  teaser-trailer четвертого сезона
Cast
J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman
Walton Goggins
Walton Goggins
Jason Mantzoukas
Jason Mantzoukas
Cast and Crew
Series rating

8.6
Rate 16 votes
8.7 IMDb
Seasons
Invincible - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Invincible - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
Invincible - Season 3 Season 3
2025, 8 episodes
 
Invincible - Season 4 Season 4
TBA,
 
Season 5
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
