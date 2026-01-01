The Boys (Music from the Amazon Original Series) 50 tracks. Christopher Lennertz Listen The Boys: Season 2 (Music from the Amazon Original Series) 31 tracks. Erin Moriarty, Christopher Lennertz, Jessie T. Usher Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Translucent Alive Christopher Lennertz 1:16 2 Truck Robbery Christopher Lennertz 1:34 3 Butcher Christopher Lennertz 2:39 4 Starlight Christopher Lennertz 1:18 5 On the Trail Christopher Lennertz 0:56 6 Homelander and Stillwell Christopher Lennertz 2:16 7 Race of the Century Christopher Lennertz 1:04 8 Boys Arrive Christopher Lennertz 1:19 9 Hughie Stalls Starlight Christopher Lennertz 1:23 10 Maeve Spars Christopher Lennertz 0:38 11 Start the Race Christopher Lennertz 2:01 12 Popclaw Climaxes Christopher Lennertz 0:56 13 Hijacking Christopher Lennertz 2:45 14 Kidnapping Translucent Christopher Lennertz 1:11 15 Ass Bomb Christopher Lennertz 2:43 16 Translucent Explodes Christopher Lennertz 4:06 17 Hughie Trashes Room Christopher Lennertz 1:29 18 Translucent Visits Hughie Christopher Lennertz 1:13 19 Planting Bug Plan Christopher Lennertz 0:51 20 Dock Patrol Christopher Lennertz 1:50 21 I'm the Hero Christopher Lennertz 3:15 22 Vought Christopher Lennertz 1:15 23 Starlight Teams Up Christopher Lennertz 0:44 24 Frenchie's First Kill Christopher Lennertz 1:36 25 Homelander's Speech Christopher Lennertz 1:43 26 Butcher's Pep Talk Christopher Lennertz 2:28 27 Rescue the Female Christopher Lennertz 1:36 28 Frenchie Lost Female Christopher Lennertz 1:47 29 Dead Shooter Christopher Lennertz 0:57 30 Hospital Shootout Christopher Lennertz 1:12 31 Graveside Sledgehammer Christopher Lennertz 2:24 32 Maeve's Girlfriend Christopher Lennertz 1:58 33 Nicu Christopher Lennertz 0:52 34 Tent Confrontation Christopher Lennertz 1:22 35 Starlight's Speech Christopher Lennertz 2:13 36 Come In Christopher Lennertz 1:51 37 Black Knight Not Christopher Lennertz 1:08 38 Kimiko's Backstory Christopher Lennertz 1:20 39 Subway Chase Christopher Lennertz 1:01 40 Mesmer and Homelander Christopher Lennertz 1:36 41 The Mesmerizer Christopher Lennertz 0:30 42 Butcher Tells Hughie Christopher Lennertz 1:54 43 Hughie Kisses Starlight Christopher Lennertz 1:03 44 Robin's Memory Christopher Lennertz 2:02 45 SBS Christopher Lennertz 2:09 46 Always a Choice Christopher Lennertz 2:39 47 Supe Terrorist Christopher Lennertz 1:36 48 A Train Shows Up Christopher Lennertz 1:34 49 Shoot Out Christopher Lennertz 2:49 50 I Got Teddy Christopher Lennertz 2:40

Listen to songs from "The Boys" (2019) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Boys" in different languages are free for listening online.