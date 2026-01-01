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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Boys Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Boys"

Music from "The Boys" All info
The Boys (Music from the Amazon Original Series)
The Boys (Music from the Amazon Original Series) 50 tracks. Christopher Lennertz
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The Boys: Season 2 (Music from the Amazon Original Series)
The Boys: Season 2 (Music from the Amazon Original Series) 31 tracks. Erin Moriarty, Christopher Lennertz, Jessie T. Usher
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Title Artist Time
1 Translucent Alive Christopher Lennertz 1:16
2 Truck Robbery Christopher Lennertz 1:34
3 Butcher Christopher Lennertz 2:39
4 Starlight Christopher Lennertz 1:18
5 On the Trail Christopher Lennertz 0:56
6 Homelander and Stillwell Christopher Lennertz 2:16
7 Race of the Century Christopher Lennertz 1:04
8 Boys Arrive Christopher Lennertz 1:19
9 Hughie Stalls Starlight Christopher Lennertz 1:23
10 Maeve Spars Christopher Lennertz 0:38
11 Start the Race Christopher Lennertz 2:01
12 Popclaw Climaxes Christopher Lennertz 0:56
13 Hijacking Christopher Lennertz 2:45
14 Kidnapping Translucent Christopher Lennertz 1:11
15 Ass Bomb Christopher Lennertz 2:43
16 Translucent Explodes Christopher Lennertz 4:06
17 Hughie Trashes Room Christopher Lennertz 1:29
18 Translucent Visits Hughie Christopher Lennertz 1:13
19 Planting Bug Plan Christopher Lennertz 0:51
20 Dock Patrol Christopher Lennertz 1:50
21 I'm the Hero Christopher Lennertz 3:15
22 Vought Christopher Lennertz 1:15
23 Starlight Teams Up Christopher Lennertz 0:44
24 Frenchie's First Kill Christopher Lennertz 1:36
25 Homelander's Speech Christopher Lennertz 1:43
26 Butcher's Pep Talk Christopher Lennertz 2:28
27 Rescue the Female Christopher Lennertz 1:36
28 Frenchie Lost Female Christopher Lennertz 1:47
29 Dead Shooter Christopher Lennertz 0:57
30 Hospital Shootout Christopher Lennertz 1:12
31 Graveside Sledgehammer Christopher Lennertz 2:24
32 Maeve's Girlfriend Christopher Lennertz 1:58
33 Nicu Christopher Lennertz 0:52
34 Tent Confrontation Christopher Lennertz 1:22
35 Starlight's Speech Christopher Lennertz 2:13
36 Come In Christopher Lennertz 1:51
37 Black Knight Not Christopher Lennertz 1:08
38 Kimiko's Backstory Christopher Lennertz 1:20
39 Subway Chase Christopher Lennertz 1:01
40 Mesmer and Homelander Christopher Lennertz 1:36
41 The Mesmerizer Christopher Lennertz 0:30
42 Butcher Tells Hughie Christopher Lennertz 1:54
43 Hughie Kisses Starlight Christopher Lennertz 1:03
44 Robin's Memory Christopher Lennertz 2:02
45 SBS Christopher Lennertz 2:09
46 Always a Choice Christopher Lennertz 2:39
47 Supe Terrorist Christopher Lennertz 1:36
48 A Train Shows Up Christopher Lennertz 1:34
49 Shoot Out Christopher Lennertz 2:49
50 I Got Teddy Christopher Lennertz 2:40
Listen to songs from "The Boys" (2019) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Boys" in different languages are free for listening online.
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