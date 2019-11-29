Menu
7.5 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn (2019 - …)

Harley Quinn 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 28 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The unique character from DC comics has received her own animated series. Harley Quinn first appeared not in the pages of comics, but in the animated series "Batman" in 1992. Later, she was brought into the comics and featured in many adaptations as Joker's simple sidekick. It was only in the 2016 film "Suicide Squad" and Margot Robbie, who created a new image for Harley Quinn, that DC was forced to reassess this character. Riding the wave of success and audience recognition, a new animated series emerges in which Quinn proves that she is not just Joker's girlfriend.
Lake Bell
Lake Bell Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy
Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk Clayface, The Joker
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn
Christopher Meloni
Christopher Meloni Commissioner Gordon
Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander Sy Borgmann
Diedrich Bader
Diedrich Bader Batman
7.5
8.4 IMDb
Harley Quinn - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 13 episodes
 
Harley Quinn - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 13 episodes
 
Harley Quinn - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 10 episodes
 
Harley Quinn - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 10 episodes
 
Harley Quinn - Season 5 Season 5
2025, 10 episodes
 
