The unique character from DC comics has received her own animated series. Harley Quinn first appeared not in the pages of comics, but in the animated series "Batman" in 1992. Later, she was brought into the comics and featured in many adaptations as Joker's simple sidekick. It was only in the 2016 film "Suicide Squad" and Margot Robbie, who created a new image for Harley Quinn, that DC was forced to reassess this character. Riding the wave of success and audience recognition, a new animated series emerges in which Quinn proves that she is not just Joker's girlfriend.

