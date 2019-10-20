"Watchmen" is an American miniseries based on the eponymous comic created by Alan Moore. The show takes place in a fictional reality, thirty-four years after the events of the original work's finale. In the mid-1980s, millions of people around the world united to confront a common threat due to the actions of Adrian Veidt. His former comrade, Rorschach, attempted to expose Ozymandias' crimes to the world, but his plans are disrupted by Doctor Manhattan. However, the secret vigilante's diary becomes public knowledge, and people eventually learn the truth about Adrian. In 2019, Rorschach's so-called followers emerge, using his diaries to wage war against the police and racial minorities...

