Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Watchmen poster
Watchmen poster
Watchmen poster
Watchmen poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 8.2
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Watchmen

Watchmen (2019 - 2019)

Watchmen 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Watchmen" is an American miniseries based on the eponymous comic created by Alan Moore. The show takes place in a fictional reality, thirty-four years after the events of the original work's finale. In the mid-1980s, millions of people around the world united to confront a common threat due to the actions of Adrian Veidt. His former comrade, Rorschach, attempted to expose Ozymandias' crimes to the world, but his plans are disrupted by Doctor Manhattan. However, the secret vigilante's diary becomes public knowledge, and people eventually learn the truth about Adrian. In 2019, Rorschach's so-called followers emerge, using his diaries to wage war against the police and racial minorities...
Cast Characters
Creator
Damon Lindelof
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias
Don Johnson
Don Johnson Judd Crawford
Jean Smart
Jean Smart FBI Agent Laurie Blake
Regina King
Regina King Angela Abar / Sister Night
Tim Blake Nelson
Tim Blake Nelson Detective Wade Tillman / Looking Glass
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Superheroes and Superpowers TV Series About Superheroes and Superpowers

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
8.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Watchmen - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Watchmen
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more