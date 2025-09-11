Menu
Three weddings and one elopement
Three weddings and one elopement

Three weddings and one elopement

Tri svadby i odin pobeg
Synopsis

The village of Khuap, Abkhazia. Amra, a well-known rebel and prankster, is about to graduate from school. Her lifelong dream is to become an actress, and her mother Nutsa's dream is to successfully marry off her two older sisters as soon as possible. Amra does not want the same fate, so she fraudulently applies for acting, assuring Nutsa that she is entering medicine. However, the plan fails when her mother finds out that her daughter has been leading her on. There can be no talk of entering acting, since Nutsa considers all actresses unworthy. The disappointed mother tells Amra that she will only take care of her fate after she marries off her older daughters. Now, to fulfill her dream, Amra needs to speed up the marriage of her older sisters or run away from home.

Three weddings and one elopement - trailer
Three weddings and one elopement  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 11 September 2025
Release date
11 September 2025 Russia Пионер
Worldwide Gross $31,268
Production 23MMoon Production, Wish Media
Also known as
Tri svadby i odin pobeg, Три свадьбы и один побег
Director
Kirill Loginov
Kirill Loginov
Cast
Inga Oboldina
Inga Oboldina
Polina Denisova
Polina Denisova
Roman Evdokimov
Roman Evdokimov
Aram Vardevanyan
Aram Vardevanyan
Aleksey Zolotovitskiy
Aleksey Zolotovitskiy
Film in Collections
Best Wedding Comedies Best Wedding Comedies

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Karo 11 Oktyabr
13:40 from 300 ₽
Three weddings and one elopement - trailer
Three weddings and one elopement Trailer
Stills

«Three weddings and one elopement» now playing

