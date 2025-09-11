The village of Khuap, Abkhazia. Amra, a well-known rebel and prankster, is about to graduate from school. Her lifelong dream is to become an actress, and her mother Nutsa's dream is to successfully marry off her two older sisters as soon as possible. Amra does not want the same fate, so she fraudulently applies for acting, assuring Nutsa that she is entering medicine. However, the plan fails when her mother finds out that her daughter has been leading her on. There can be no talk of entering acting, since Nutsa considers all actresses unworthy. The disappointed mother tells Amra that she will only take care of her fate after she marries off her older daughters. Now, to fulfill her dream, Amra needs to speed up the marriage of her older sisters or run away from home.