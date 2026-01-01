Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
New Releases
Most Anticipated Films
Most Anticipated Films 2028
Most Anticipated Films in 2028
Upcoming releases
Anticipated
Online
TV Shows
Archive
All
2026
2027
2028
Sadko
Family, Fantasy
Russia
8 March 2028
1
0
Remind me
All
2026
2027
2028
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Krasavitsa
2026, Russia, Drama, War, Adventure, History
K sebe nezhno
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
King & Jester: Forever
2026, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Music
Malysh
2026, Russia, War, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree