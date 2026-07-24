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Poster of Sadko
Kinoafisha Films Sadko

Sadko

, 2028
Russia / Family, Fantasy
Going 9
Not going 5
Poster of Sadko
Going 9
Not going 5

Cast

Anna Peresild
Anna Peresild
Anton Rogachev
Anton Rogachev
Nikita Kologrivyy
Nikita Kologrivyy
Yuri Stoyanov
Yuri Stoyanov
Elizaveta Ishchenko
Elizaveta Ishchenko
Kristina Babushkina
Kristina Babushkina
Aleksey Dmitriyev
Aleksey Dmitriyev
Roman Vasiliev
Roman Vasiliev
Robert Zakharyan
Alina Babenko
Writer Aleksandr Arkhipov, Pyotr Mordvintsev
Composer Darya Charusha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2028
World premiere 8 March 2028
Release date
8 March 2028 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Production CTB Film Company, ID Production
Also known as
Sadko, Садко

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
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