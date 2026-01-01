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Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie
Date of Birth
2 November 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Master of None
(2015)
7.7
The End of the F***ing World
(2017)
7.6
Small Axe
(2020)
Filmography
Clayface
Clayface
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Shelter
Shelter
Action, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
I Love Boosters
I Love Boosters
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Crime
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Mickey 17
Mickey 17
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Thursday Murder Club
The Thursday Murder Club
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Sorry, Baby
Sorry, Baby
Drama
2025, USA / France
Watch trailer
6.9
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
6.6
Blink Twice
Blink Twice
Thriller
2024, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
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News about Naomi Ackie’s private life
Zoe Kravitz’s Next Directorial Move Reunites Her With Robert Pattinson — In a Project Already Generating Buzz Within the Industry
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