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Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie Naomi Ackie
Kinoafisha Persons Naomi Ackie

Naomi Ackie

Naomi Ackie

Date of Birth
2 November 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Master of None 8.1
Master of None (2015)
The End of the F***ing World 7.7
The End of the F***ing World (2017)
Small Axe 7.6
Small Axe (2020)

Filmography

Clayface
Clayface Clayface
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Shelter 7.2
Shelter Shelter
Action, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
I Love Boosters 7.1
I Love Boosters I Love Boosters
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Crime 2026, USA
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Mickey 17 7.1
Mickey 17 Mickey 17
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
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The Thursday Murder Club 6.6
The Thursday Murder Club The Thursday Murder Club
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2025, USA
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Sorry, Baby 7.2
Sorry, Baby Sorry, Baby
Drama 2025, USA / France
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LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy 6.9
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Blink Twice 6.6
Blink Twice Blink Twice
Thriller 2024, Mexico / USA
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News about Naomi Ackie’s private life
Global Look Press — Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz’s Next Directorial Move Reunites Her With Robert Pattinson — In a Project Already Generating Buzz Within the Industry
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