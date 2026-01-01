Menu
Kinoafisha Films I Love Boosters

I Love Boosters

I Love Boosters
Synopsis

A crew of professional shoplifters known as The Velvet Gang take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven.
I Love Boosters  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2026
Production Annapurna Pictures, Neon, Ryder Picture Company
Also known as
I Love Boosters, Я люблю усилители
Director
Boots Riley
Cast
Keke Palmer
LaKeith Stanfield
Naomi Ackie
Demi Moore
Hannah Alline
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
I Love Boosters Trailer
