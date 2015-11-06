Menu
8.0 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Master of None

Master of None (2015 - …)

Master of None 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 31 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 12 hours 55 minutes

TV series description

"Master of None" is an American television series that falls under the genre of tragicomedy. The plot revolves around Dev, an Indian comedian who is not very successful. At the age of thirty, he has achieved very little in his life - Dev continues to dream of fame and a six-figure salary, but does almost nothing to achieve his goal. Instead, the main character settles for odd jobs, appearing in low-budget "B" movies, commercials, and music videos. Dev spends all his free time with his close friends, who are also struggling to find fulfillment.
Creator
Aziz Ansari
Aziz Ansari
Alan Yang
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe Denise
Kelvin Yu
Kelvin Yu Brian
Ravi Patel
Ravi Patel Ravi
Eric Wareheim
Eric Wareheim Arnold
Series rating

8.0
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Master of None - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
Master of None - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 10 episodes
 
Master of None - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 5 episodes
 
Stills
