"Master of None" is an American television series that falls under the genre of tragicomedy. The plot revolves around Dev, an Indian comedian who is not very successful. At the age of thirty, he has achieved very little in his life - Dev continues to dream of fame and a six-figure salary, but does almost nothing to achieve his goal. Instead, the main character settles for odd jobs, appearing in low-budget "B" movies, commercials, and music videos. Dev spends all his free time with his close friends, who are also struggling to find fulfillment.

