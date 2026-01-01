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Michael Shaeffer
Michael Shaeffer Michael Shaeffer
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Shaeffer

Michael Shaeffer

Michael Shaeffer

Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Trance 7.3
Trance (2013)
Shelter 7.2
Shelter (2026)
London Fields 4.7
London Fields (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shelter 7.2
Shelter Shelter
Action, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
London Fields 4.7
London Fields London Fields
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2017, USA
Trance 7.3
Trance Trance
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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