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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Shaeffer
Michael Shaeffer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Shaeffer
Michael Shaeffer
Michael Shaeffer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Trance
(2013)
7.2
Shelter
(2026)
4.7
London Fields
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2017
2013
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.2
Shelter
Shelter
Action, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
London Fields
London Fields
Thriller, Crime, Detective
2017, USA
7.3
Trance
Trance
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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