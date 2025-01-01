Menu
Uzo Aduba
Awards
Awards and nominations of Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
