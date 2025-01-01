Menu
Steve McQueen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Steve McQueen
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Un Certain Regard
Winner
Golden Camera
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Golden Eye
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Specialist Factual
Nominee
Specialist Factual
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Mini-Series
Nominee
Mini-Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011
Best Film
Winner
Competition
Winner
Best Film in Competition
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2008
Gucci Prize
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2013
People's Choice Award
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2008
Discovery Award
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2008
Grand Prize
Winner
