Jodie Comer
Awards and nominations of Jodie Comer
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards and nominations of Jodie Comer
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Leading Actress
Winner
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Leading Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Leading Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
